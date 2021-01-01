Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reminisces about early acting days during TV appearance

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has reflected on her early days in Hollywood during a surprise TV appearance.

In a preview of an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show due to air in the U.S. on Thursday, the former Suits star is seen chatting with host Ellen about her acting career.

"You said the last talk show you did was like, I don't know, another decade ago, but you used to come to this lot to audition all the time," said Ellen, to which Meghan replied: "Oh my gosh, completely! I would park at gate three and then I would scoot on over, and what was so nice is the security guards would always say, 'Break a leg, we hope you get it!' So, to drive in today was very different."

Elsewhere in the chat, Meghan reminisced about the car she used to drive to auditions.

"It had a life of its own. I had this very, very old Ford Explorer Sport, and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door," she sighed. "So, after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro."

The appearance marks Meghan's first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Earlier this year, the 40-year-old and her husband Prince Harry made waves when they discussed their decision to step down as working members of the British royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.