Jeremy Renner addresses ex-wife's abuse claims

Jeremy Renner has addressed past accusations of abuse made by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.



In 2019, Pacheco alleged via court documents that the Marvel star made threats against her life while attending a nightclub, saying that he "could not deal with her anymore" and wanted her "gone". The actress also claimed he threatened his own life while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.



Shortly after, a representative for the 50-year-old actor released a statement to TMZ denying the account and insisting that he is sober. They accused Pacheco of creating "a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind", referring to the custody of their daughter Ava.



Renner addressed the accusations himself in an interview for the December issue of Men's Health, revealing that Disney considered replacing him as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the allegations came to light but decided against it. The Avengers: Endgame star declined to comment on specific claims and reiterated his innocence.



"I don't respond publicly or privately to nonsense," he told the publication. "It only empowers it. If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don't fuel s**t fires. I just don't do it. I refuse to."



Pacheco filed for divorce from Renner in December 2014, less than a year after they got married. In their divorce settlement, they agreed to share custody of Ava, eight.