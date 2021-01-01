Rust script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin and producers over on-set shooting tragedy

The script supervisor on Rust is suing Alec Baldwin and others over the shooting tragedy on the set of the movie.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when the western's lead actor Baldwin accidentally discharged his prop firearm during a rehearsal on the New Mexico set on 21 October.

Gaffer Serge Svetnoy filed a lawsuit over the incident last week, and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell followed in his footsteps on Wednesday by filing a complaint for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm against Baldwin, armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director David Halls and a number of producers.

Mitchell claims she was standing four feet away from Baldwin during the rehearsal and she suffered "physical and emotional" injuries when the gun went off. She was the first to call 911 over the incident.

"Plaintiff was terrified and feared for her life," the suit states, reports Variety. "The gunshot caused Plaintiff to experience pain in her ears and head and, shortly thereafter, Plaintiff began to hear loud ringing in her ears. Soon after, Plaintiff witnessed the horror of what had occurred."

Mitchell's legal team then took aim at Baldwin, claiming that the scene did not require the prop weapon to be fired.

"Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm," the complaint reads. "Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the armorer do so."

Mitchell and her lawyer Gloria Allred reiterated many of these claims during a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday

"I'll never forget what happened on the set of Rust that day. This violent tragedy has taken away the joy of my life... I never want what happened on our set to ever happen to anyone else," she told reporters.

Baldwin has yet to respond to Mitchell's remarks. The police investigation into the incident is still ongoing.