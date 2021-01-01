Paris Hilton describes marriage to Carter Reum as 'dream come true'

Paris Hilton has opened up about starting her life with husband Carter Reum just under a week since their star-studded wedding.

In a new interview with People, the couple - who wed at the former estate of Barron Hilton in Bel-Air last Thursday - spoke about married life and their plans for the future.

"This is the most magical feeling in the world," the 40-year-old told the publication. “Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true.”

Reum added that the Simple Life star is the love of his life: “That is one thing I know without a doubt.”

The guest list for the three-day affair, which was captured for Hilton’s Peacock show Paris In Love, included her mother Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, aunt Kyle Richards, as well as pals like Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, and her former co-star Nicole Richie.

As for their honeymoon, Hilton said they are “going to take as much time as possible for ourselves. We're going to travel as much and enjoy our time."

And the business mogul, who ahead of their nuptials revealed they had already started IVF treatments, said she “can’t wait to grow our family”.

"I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I'd meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton,” she continued. “He's going to be the best husband and the best dad."