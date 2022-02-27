Helen Mirren to be honoured with 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award

Helen Mirren is to be feted with the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award.

The Queen actress will be presented with the performers union's top accolade at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards during an event held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on 27 February 2022.

"I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award," the 76-year-old said. "Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me."

To date, Mirren is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins.

And SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher couldn’t be more thrilled for the British star.

"Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent. Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II," praised Drescher. "She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances. I've always felt a kinship with Helen. She's the Queen of England and I'm the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I'm left-hander of the year. It's uncanny. And, it is my deep, personal honour to be the first to congratulate Helen as the 57th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Bravo, my dear!"