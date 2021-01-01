Courteney Cox would have turned down Scream 5 if it was another sequel

Courteney Cox wouldn't have returned for 'Scream 5' if it had been a sequel.

The 57-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the upcoming fifth film in the horror franchise - which is simply titled 'Scream' - and she admitted she'd have had some hesitation if it hadn't been a "relaunch".

She told Total Film magazine: "If it had been in the same vein, or if it had been a fifth - yes, I would think that would be insane.

"But because this is a relaunch and a completely different film? I read it and went, 'Wow, this is fantastic.' "

She weighed in on the franchise's longevity and enduring popularity, pointing to the mystery of the Ghostface killer.

She added: "I think it's because you don't know who the killer is. And I really reiterate: This is a relaunch. This is not a 'Scream 5'.

"If the last movie you saw was 'Scream', you may not want to jump back in. It's not that at all.

"You do have the legacy characters, but the part that's so scary is that Ghostface could be anybody."

One familiar aspect of the film is seeing Cox reunite with her ex-husband David Arquette in the film, as he will once again play Dewey Riley.

She said: "That was great. Dewey and Gale moments are always really nice. I've been part of long-lasting things, whether it's 'Friends' or 'Cougar Town'.

"It's just nice when you have this relationship where you get to work with the same characters over and over."

Despite that, Cox sees her character in a different place for the new movie.

She explained: "Gale now works on a morning show. She has the respect of a job where she gets to call the shots, and has an audience that is tuning in just for her.

"She's in a better place, as far as her professional life goes. I don't think that personally she's in a great place.

"But, you know, she's very selfish, so I'm not sure she's ever going to be one to find happiness in that way."