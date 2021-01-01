Rachel Brosnahan switches phone off on weekends to protect mental health

Rachel Brosnahan turns her phone off on weekends to help protect her mental health.

The actress is gearing up to begin promoting the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in which she plays the titular character, Miriam 'Midge' Maisel.

Discussing how she remains centred with such a busy schedule during an interview for the December 2021 issue of Health magazine, Rachel revealed that she makes a point of putting her phone away whenever she has a day off.

"I've recently stopped working on the weekends. There's a 24-hour news cycle, we're accessible 24 hours via social media, and are expected to answer emails 24 hours a day. I've found that quite unhealthy for me," she said. "So, I have tried as often as possible to really put down work on the weekends. I preserve that time to see friends and family and take the dogs on a long walk."

Rachel went on to explain that she also attends therapy sessions, and now that she has an established acting career, tries to create boundaries around her personal time.

"There was a period where I missed so many important life events. I missed a lot of weddings. I missed my own college graduation for my job. I was hustling, pounding the pavement. And I don't regret it, but as I move forward, it's important to protect those personal things. I'm proud that I continue to get better at that as I get older," the 31-year-old reflected.