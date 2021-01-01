Julia Stiles pregnant with second child

Julia Stiles is expecting her second child.

The 10 Things I Hate About You actress cradled her growing baby bump while posing in a black dress on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming film, Humans, in New York City on Thursday night.

Julia’s representative later confirmed to E! News that she's pregnant and scheduled to give birth early next year.

The 40-year-old and her husband Preston J. Cook are already parents to son Strummer, who was born in October 2017.

Julia and Preston tied the knot a month prior to welcoming their first child.