Freida Pinto welcomes first child

Freida Pinto is a new mum.

The Slumdog Millionaire actress took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her husband Cory Tran a happy birthday, and in her message, also revealed that she had recently given birth.

"Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy," she wrote alongside a photo of Cory holding the newborn. "It also gives this sleep-deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!"

Freida also uploaded a snap of her holding her baby son.

She didn't share any further details. However, a number of her celebrity friends were quick to share congratulatory messages.

"Happy birthday @coryt. So much live for this right here," wrote Sam Claflin, while Lily Collins added: "Congrats!!!!!!! Stunning!!!"

Frieda and photographer Cory announced their engagement in November 2019 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony during the Covid-19 lockdown.