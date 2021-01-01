Chrissy Teigen unveils results of eyebrow transplant procedure

Chrissy Teigen has showed off the results of her eyebrow transplant procedure.

The TV personality took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to post a short video of herself at the clinics of aesthetic facial plastic surgeons, Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne, which showed her getting ready to undergo the surgery.

"I never wear make-up if I can avoid it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!!" she wrote.

Later on, Chrissy uploaded a photo of her eyebrows following the procedure, and gushed over how much thicker her arches appeared.

"This is right after the surgery!! Crazy!!" before adding: "A little dark from the pencil but it's so cool to have brows again! Teens: do not pluck them all off like I did!!"

Eyebrow transplant surgery is a cosmetic procedure similar to a hair transplant where grafts are transferred to the eyebrow area. The goal is that new hair will grow from the grafts, offering a fuller appearance.

"Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in," Dr. Diamond captioned a photo of Chrissy on his Instagram page. "I know too many people, entire generations, who either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time. #EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there."

Back in September, Chrissy also visited Dr. Diamond to undergo "buccal fat removal", or fat removed from her cheeks.