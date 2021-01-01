Jennifer Lawrence reflects on 'trauma' of nude photo leak

Jennifer Lawrence is still dealing with the “trauma” of her nude photo leak.



In 2014, the actress was one of the victims of the celebrity nude photo hacking scandal, in which several images of her were published online. At the time, Lawrence emphasised the photos were never meant to be seen by the public, and likened the hack to a "sex crime" and a "sexual violation”.



Reflecting on the incident in an interview for the December 2021 issue of Vanity Fair magazine, Lawrence asserted that it has had an enduring impact on her life.



“Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day,” she said. “Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”



Further on in the conversation, Lawrence also spoke of her anger over how Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers used one of her quotes out of context in legal submissions in an attempt to get a class action lawsuit dismissed back in 2018.



“Harvey’s victims were women that believed that he was going to help them. Fortunately, by the time I had even come across Harvey in my career, I was about to win an Academy Award. I was getting The Hunger Games. So I avoided that specific situation. Of course, I’m a woman in the professional world. So it’s not like I’ve gone my entire career with men being appropriate. But, yeah, that’s a perfect example of where getting power quickly did save me," the 31-year-old continued.



Weinstein was found guilty of two felonies in February 2020 and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.