James Van Der Beek 'humbled and overjoyed' to become father-of-six

James Van Der Beek is a father-of-six.

The Dawson's Creek actor took to Instagram on Monday to announce the surprise arrival of his and wife Kimberly's new baby son, Jeremiah Van Der Beek.

In his post, James explained that he and Kimberly decided to keep her pregnancy under wraps, as she experienced two late-term pregnancy losses in recent years.

"Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek," he captioned a slideshow of images of the infant, whom they have nicknamed Remi. "After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out.... Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle... leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one."

James went on to explain that after Kimberly was diagnosed with a "weakened cervix" by a doctor in Texas, she underwent a "surgical cerclage" and was able to give birth naturally.

To conclude his post, the 44-year-old thanked his friends and neighbours for keeping the baby news a secret.

"To everyone in our community - both local and extended - who knew about our journey and honored our desire for privacy... thank you. May that respect and karma come back to y'all 1000-fold. Life is beautiful," he added.

James and Kimberly wed in 2010 and are also parents to Olivia, 11, Joshua, nine, Annabel, seven, Emilia, five, and three-year-old Gwendolyn.