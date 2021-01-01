Keanu Reeves once surprised Sandra Bullock with Champagne and truffles

Sandra Bullock has recalled how Keanu Reeves once showered her with luxury gifts around the time their 1994 movie Speed was released.

In an interview for the December 2021 issue of Esquire magazine, the actress opened up about the time her co-star turned up at her door with expensive Champagne and truffles after learning she had never tried them before,

"I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it's like," she remembered Keanu commenting, before inviting him and another friend to try the treats.

Sandra went on to note that even though she and Keanu spent a lot of time together around the time Speed was in cinemas, they never dated.

"Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated. I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know. But we didn't have to survive anything," the 57-year-old continued. "We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not."