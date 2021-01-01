Jennifer Lawrence recalls terrifying moment she almost died in plane crash

Jennifer Lawrence has detailed the terrifying moment she almost died in a plane crash.

Shortly after she had wrapped filming on Darren Aronofsky's Mother! in 2017, the actress boarded a private jet in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky and was headed to New York City when the pilot announced that one of the engines had failed.

But the plane soon fell silent, and Jennifer began to fear the worst.

"My skeleton was all that was left in the seat," she recalled in an interview for the December 2021 issue of Vanity Fair. "We were all just going to die. I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, 'I've had a great life, I'm sorry.'"

Jennifer went on to explain that she felt particularly guilty because she had her dog Pippi with her, and remained petrified right up until the plane hit the runway "hard" at Buffalo, where emergency crews were on standby.

"I started praying. Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy. But I thought, 'Oh, my God, maybe we'll survive this? I'll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we'll live,'" the 31-year-old remembered.

Thankfully, everyone on the plane was unscathed but Jennifer noted that the experience has had an enduring impact on her life.

"It made me a lot weaker. Flying is horrific and I have to do it all the time," she sighed.