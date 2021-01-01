J.K. Rowling reports activists to police for allegedly posting address on social media

Author J.K. Rowling has reported three transgender rights activists to the police for allegedly posting a photograph of her Scotland address on Twitter.



The Harry Potter writer came under fire last year for making controversial comments that were deemed to be transphobic, and a number of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne, distanced themselves from Rowling and pledged their support for the transgender community.



On Monday, Rowling wrote a Twitter thread in which she claimed that the three campaigners shared a picture on social media showing themselves in front of her Edinburgh home, "carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible".



"I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport," she continued. "Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I'd also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter."



She then called on anyone who retweeted the image to delete their post and claimed that she has been inundated with death threats since the photo was uploaded on Friday last week.



"I have to assume that (the activist's Twitter accounts) thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women's sex-based rights," she concluded her thread, referring to the term used to describe the dissemination of private information. "They should have reflected on the fact that I've now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven't stopped speaking out. Perhaps - and I'm just throwing this out there - the best way to prove your movement isn't a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."



According to BBC News, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said they had been made aware of the allegation and inquiries were ongoing.