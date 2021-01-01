Tori Spelling explains Dean McDermott's absence from family holiday card

Tori Spelling has explained why her husband Dean McDermott is absent from her annual family holiday card.

On Monday, the actress posted the photo to Instagram, where she can be seen holding a chicken and posing alongside her five children - Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, nine, and four-year-old Beau Dean. McDermott, who, the 48-year-old married in 2006, isn't present.

"With love, from our farm to your home!" Spelling captioned the post.

Later, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star responded to fans who noticed her husband's absence, and she assured them that he was "filming his new feature film in Canada" during the family photoshoot.

Earlier this year, Spelling hinted the two were having relationship issues in an interview on Jeff Lewis Live. She shared that after McDermott was away filming, her children began sleeping in her bed, and they kept the arrangement when he returned.

"Since he left - this is not good, you guys - but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me," Spelling shared. "So, I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."

The couple had previously worked through marital troubles, with Spelling opening up about the actor cheating on her in 2014 during her reality series True Tori. During an interview in 2016, she told People that the two had to "start over" following his infidelity.

"We made the conscious decision based on our love for each other to tough it out and work through it," she told the publication at the time. "It was one of the worst times in our lives, but it was also one of the best times. I wouldn't change anything because if we hadn't started talking and opened up those lines of communication, maybe we wouldn't be here today."