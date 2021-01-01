Sharon Stone asks for prayers after mother Dorothy suffers 'acute' stroke

Sharon Stone has asked fans to pray for her mother, Dorothy, as she has suffered "another acute" stroke.



The 63-year-old actress told her Instagram followers that her mother had suffered an acute stroke, which is a condition that occurs when blood flow to the brain is suddenly disrupted and can cause immediate damage to brain cells.



"Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight," the Basic Instinct star wrote beneath a photo of her mother with a white heart and praying hands emoji.



The actress did not reveal how many strokes her mother had suffered in the past, but previously disclosed that her mother and grandmother had experienced strokes before.



Stone survived a near-fatal stroke in 2001, causing her to take a two-year break from acting and become an advocate for brain-ageing diseases that "disproportionately affect women," according to Variety. She also told the outlet about her own recovery, which took over seven years.



"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," she told the outlet in 2019. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don't think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover."