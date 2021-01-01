Zoey Deutch starring and executive producing Something from Tiffany's

Zoey Deutch will star in and executive produce 'Something from Tiffany's'.

The 27-year-old actress has been tapped to feature in the Amazon Original film that is based on the novel by Melissa Hill.

The movie is a co-production between Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine banner and Amazon Studios and will mark the first studio film for the former. The rights for the flick were recently acquired in a deal worth an eye-watering $900 million.

'Something from Tiffany's' will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and follows a woman whose life is upended when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she's meant to be with.

Daryl Wein is directing the movie while Tamara Chestna is adapting the screenplay. The flick will be produced by Reese and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and executive produced by Zoey.

Deutch previously revealed that she wanted to be an actress from the age of three.

The star launched her career with the role of Maya Bennett on the Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life on Deck' when she was a teenager but explained that she realised her true calling as a tot.

Zoey said: "I was three years old when I decided I wanted to be an actress. I was really getting into my made-up storylines of my Barbie and her dream boat crashing and her break-up with Ken, but my parents were very hesitant about letting a three-year-old act professionally.

"Finally, they let me try out for a part on a Disney sitcom called 'The Suite Life on Deck'. I played Zack's girlfriend, and Zack was played by Dylan Sprouse."