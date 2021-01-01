Andrew Garfield shares perspective on grief following mother's death

Andrew Garfield has shared his thoughts on grief after losing his mother to cancer.



On Monday, the Tick, Tick... Boom! star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the host asked him about how his performance in the Lin-Manuel Miranda production links to processing the death of his mother, Lynn, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019.



“I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it's only a beautiful thing," the 38-year-old answered. "This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99."



He continued, "So I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her, and I told her every day. We all told her every day, she was the best of us."



The actor began filming the musical shortly after his mother’s death. In it, he plays Jonathan Larson, the creator of the acclaimed musical Rent, who died suddenly at the age of 35 on the night of the musical’s first off-Broadway preview in 1996.



Garfield claimed Larson and his mother had much in common, as they were both “warriors for art” and “knew the power of leaving the world in a slightly more beautiful state than when they found it."