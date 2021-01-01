Beatles actors revealed for Midas Man

The actors portraying The Beatles in the Brian Epstein movie 'Midas Man' have been revealed.

Jonah Lees will play John Lennon, Blake Richardson will star as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge is George Harrison while newcomer Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr.

Adam Lawrence has also joined the cast as Pete Best – who was fired from the group just before they found fame – and it was revealed earlier this week that Jay Leno will play chat show host Ed Sullivan.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd will play the Fab Four's late manager in the movie, which charts Epstein's role in the creative explosion during the 1960s and his significant influence on pop music.

The project is back in production after an enforced break as producers searched for a replacement for director Jonas Akerlund. Sara Sugarman is now behind the camera on the flick.

Filming commenced last month in Liverpool but had to be put on hold for three weeks while the new director was found. The shoot is expected to move over to the US early next year.

Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and Bill Milner are also starring in the movie.

'Midas Man' is being produced by StudioPow and Trevor Beattie Films. The original screenplay is based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham.

Sugarman said: "The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group they ooze that very visceral feeling of the 60s, are charming, playful, and so authentic and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly.

"His own experience as an American television host will bring forward a natural, and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story."