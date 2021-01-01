Mark Strong boards cast of Tar

Mark Strong has joined the cast of 'Tar'.

The 58-year-old actor has boarded the picture along with Nina Hoss, Noemie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover and Sylvia Flote.

It has also been revealed that Cate Blanchett will be playing the role of Lydia Tar, an orchestra conductor who is widely considered as one of the greatest of her craft and the first-ever female chief of a major German orchestra.

Todd Field is writing and directing the film and will produce the flick under his Standard Film banner with Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert.

The score to the movie is being composed by Hildur Gudnadottir, who became the first female composer to win an Academy Award for her work on 'Joker'.

The movie is slated for release in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Mark previously confessed that he was terrified of beating up George Clooney when they starred together in the 2005 film 'Syriana' – as he was required to unleash violence in a scene so brutal that the Hollywood star ended up injuring his back.

The 'Cruella' star said: "There was a great responsibility attached to it and he actually did his back in when he chose to fall into shot still tied to the chair.

"I met him years later, thinking I'd been responsible, but he absolved me."

Mark credits his roles in 'Syriana' and Roman Polanski's adaptation of 'Oliver Twist' for defining his film career – to the extent that his performances caught the attention of acclaimed directors the Coen brothers.

He said: "In one year in film I was in Polanski's 'Oliver Twist' and played a Muslim terrorist in 'Syriana', where I ended up beating up George Clooney.

"I got a call from the Coen brothers to meet them because they couldn't believe it was the same actor playing both parts."