Chrishell Stause felt 'closure' after ex-husband Justin Hartley remarried

Chrishell Stause felt "a little bit of closure" when her ex-husband Justin Hartley got remarried earlier this year.



During the fourth season of Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, the real estate agent discussed her split from the This Is Us actor, saying that she felt like Hartley's marriage to actress Sofia Pernas was heard by "the world".



"I feel like the world heard that," she said to co-star Mary Fitzgerald, before diving in deeper during a confessional. "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out. I wish them the best. You know, I think that it actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."



Stause and Hartley got married in 2017 after four years of dating, but the actor asked for a divorce in late 2019. He married actress Pernas in May this year, while Stause confirmed over the summer that she's dating her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim.



The 40-year-old insisted during the show that she has "never been in a better place" in her career and believes she has never been a "better version" of herself.



"I feel like I found my voice, and I feel like there's no anger left there because now I realise that's not something I wanted for myself," she continued. "I mean, if he wants to have 50 wives, like, go live your best life because I really feel like I am. Once you know something wasn't right, whether it was your decision or not, it's like, now... Out with the old, in with the new."