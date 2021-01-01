Cynthia Erivo standing in as Strictly Come Dancing judge for a second week

Cynthia Erivo is to judge U.K. TV show Strictly Come Dancing for a second week after regular judge Motsi Mabuse came in close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.



In an Instagram post on Friday, Motsi revealed she is fully vaccinated, which would normally mean exemption from isolation under U.K. Covid-19 rules, but she is in Germany and not able to travel as British guidelines do not recognise the vaccines she received.



Instead, singer and actress Cynthia will remain on the panel after she stood in for Craig Revel Horwood last weekend following his positive Covid-19 test. He will return to the panel, according to the BBC.



"Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend," a show representative said. "We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas on the judging panel. We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend."



On Instagram, Motsi wrote, "I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contact with someone on Sunday 21 Nov who has since tested positive. Being double vaccinated and booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the close contact rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised and neither is my booster in this instance, so I must follow UK Government guidance and can only return after 30 November to (the) UK."



Celebrity contestants Tom Fletcher and Judi Love have also missed episodes of Strictly, the British version of Dancing with the Stars, due to Covid-19 protocols.