Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh dies

Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh has died at the age of 41.

Bernard Arnault, chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, issued a statement on Sunday night announcing that the fashion star had passed away following a secret battle with cancer.

"We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," he commented. "The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend."

Abloh rose to fame after serving as artistic director for Kanye West and JAY-Z's 2011 album Watch the Throne and later went on to launch popular streetwear brand Off-White as well as land the coveted role of head designer of menswear at Louis Vuitton.

In September 2019, the Illinois native announced that he would be embarking on a temporary hiatus from his roles to focus on his health as he was having a difficult time recovering from a recent overseas trip. He returned to work two months later.

Following the sad news, several fashion designers led early tributes on social media.

"Love always my friend," wrote Dior menswear designer Kim Jones, while Marc Jacobs added: "I am so sorry to read this. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. May you Rest In Peace and Power dear Virgil."

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Sundberg and their two children.