Lindsay Lohan engaged

Lindsay Lohan is engaged to her boyfriend of two years.



The Mean Girls actress took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she is set to wed financier Bader Shammas.



"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love," she captioned a series of photos of herself and her beau.



In two of the snaps, Lindsay is seen flashing her new diamond ring at the camera.



The star has split her time between her native New York and Dubai for several years, and last year, noted that she couldn't see herself permanently returning to the U.S. any time soon.



"I live here (in Dubai), yep, I have been here for about six years. But I go to New York a lot to see my family... and I was in London before this," she shared in an interview with David Spade for his Lights Out show. "I haven't been to L.A. in over 10 years. The paparazzi definitely scared me a lot (in L.A.), but I haven't had any real reasons to (come back) recently.'



Lindsay was previously engaged to London-based Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov in 2016.