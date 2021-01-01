Seth Meyers is a father-of-three

Seth Meyers is a new dad.

During the Thanksgiving episode of his late-night talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, the TV host announced that he and his wife Alexi Ashe secretly became parents for the third time in September.

Seth shared a video of his sons Ashe, five, and Axel, three, wearing matching turkey costumes, with the boys proceeding to sweetly cradle and kiss the new arrival - a baby girl named Adelaide.

"We had another one, you guys!" exclaimed Seth, noting that he and Alexi have nicknamed her Addie.

Speaking to his mother Hillary Meyers, the 47-year-old also confirmed that he and Alexi decided to name their daughter after his maternal grandmother.

"I knew, knowing Seth and Alexi, it had to start with an A, it had to be a cool name and I know what family means to all of them, so I thought I pretty much had it and (guessed)," said Hillary. "But I didn't know and I didn't want to ask... (When I found out), I burst into tears."

Seth and Alexi wed in 2013.