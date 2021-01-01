Donatella Versace and Pharrell Williams lead tributes to Virgil Abloh

Donatella Versace and Pharrell Williams have led tributes to fashion star Virgil Abloh.

A spokesperson for the Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton menswear designer announced that he had died on Sunday after a secret battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Abloh was 41.

Following the sad news, members of the fashion community took to social media to honour the Illinois native and share their condolences with his family.

"Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella," wrote Donatella, while music superstar Pharrell commented, "My heart is broken. Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius, your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You're with the Master now, shine."

In addition, Dior menswear designer Kim Jones, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, footwear designer Brian Atwood, Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli, Diane Von Furstenberg, and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful uploaded emotional tributes to Abloh.

While Hailey Bieber, who selected Abloh to design her gown for her wedding to Justin Bieber in 2019, shared a series of images of her friend from the day.

"I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me," the model wrote. "He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I'll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil."

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Sundberg and their two children.