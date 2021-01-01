Adam McKay explains abrupt end to Will Ferrell friendship

Adam McKay has detailed the reason why his long-time friendship with Will Ferrell came to an abrupt end.



The film director and comedy star rose to fame in the 2000s with their collaborations, including films like Anchorman, Step Brothers, and Talladega Nights.



But McKay and Ferrell announced in April 2019 that they would be dissolving their production company Gary Sanchez Productions to pursue other projects, and in an interview for Vanity Fair, the Vice filmmaker explained that the split was due to the way he handled the casting of John C. Reilly as basketball team owner Jerry Buss in an upcoming project about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.



"I f**ked up on how I handled that. The truth is, the way the show was always going to be done, it's hyperrealistic," he commented to the publication. "And Ferrell just doesn't look like Jerry Buss, and he's not that vibe of a Jerry Buss. And there were some people involved who were like, 'We love Ferrell, he's a genius, but we can't see him doing it.' It was a bit of a hard discussion."



McKay insisted he regrets not calling Ferrell and explaining the situation, but gave credit to Reilly for doing so.



"Maybe there was a little shadow in there where I wasn't able to confront a harsher, darker side of myself, that would ultimately err on the side of making the right casting choice over a lifelong friendship," the 53-year-old continued.



In addition, McKay revealed that he hasn't spoken to Ferrell since they agreed to end their creative partnership.



"I said, 'Well, I mean, we're splitting up the company.' And he basically was like, 'Yeah, we are,' and basically was like, 'Have a good life.' And I'm like, 'F**k, Ferrell's never going to talk to me again.' So it ended not well," he recalled.



Representatives for Ferrell have not yet commented on McKay's claims.