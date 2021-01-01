Naomi Campbell reflects on Virgil Abloh's 'beautiful legacy'

Naomi Campbell has reflected on Virgil Abloh's "beautiful legacy" in an emotional tribute.

A spokesperson for the Louis Vuitton menswear designer announced on Sunday that he had died at the age of 41 following a secret battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

In response to the sad news, Campbell took to Instagram on Monday to honour her friend.

"Your impact, your reach, your influence captured a culture across the world, whether it be street fashion, high fashion, skateboard community, music world design and Art world... mentoring students all over the world at Art schools or DJ'ing for us all to enjoy, the diaspora of Africa, And the great Continent of Africa of which you were a. Proud Ghanaian... YOU REACHED!" she began. "On this very sad day we are left numb... but so much to learn from you, you were a mastered mind of putting things together. You were humble and worked hard and brave with all you were going through, you lived your dream and got that seat at the table HISTORIC!!!"

Campbell went on to note that she was grateful for her most recent conversations with Abloh, and shared that it was an "honour" to walk in his Off-White runway show in 2017.

"Love you always, KEEP US RISING FROM THE OTHER SIDE. REST IN POWER," the British supermodel concluded.

Abloh, who also co-founded streetwear label Off-White, is survived by his wife Shannon Sundberg and their two children.