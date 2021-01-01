Bradley Cooper recalls 'insane' moment he was held at knifepoint in New York City

Bradley Cooper has recalled the terrifying moment he was held at knifepoint back in 2019.

During an interview with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, The Hangover actor opened up about the time he was confronted by a stranger while on the way to collect his four-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with ex-partner, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

"I used to walk around New York City all the time with these (headphones) on - this was pre-pandemic - I was on the subway (at) 11:45 to pick Lea downtown at Russian school and I got held up at knifepoint," he explained. "It was pretty insane. I realised I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down... I was all the way at the end of the subway... Innately, I would just go all the way down to the end. I felt somebody coming up. I thought, 'Oh they want to take a photo or something.' As I turned, I'm up against the post like it's the French Connection or some s**t, and I turned. I looked down and I see a knife."

As Bradley didn't have a chance to remove his earphones, he didn't hear a word the person said, but did notice they were carrying a knife with a three-inch blade. And despite the scary situation, the 46-year-old managed to get a photo of the "young" attacker.

"I just started booking, just started running. I jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled entrance to the subway (and) took my phone out. He jumped over, running away. I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up Seventh Avenue. I took two more photographs of him," the star remembered. "I ran down two police officers in an SUV, showed them the photograph and I'm talking to them, and the guy kept saying - it was so interesting - he's like, 'Are you stabbed?' I was like, 'No, no.' He was like, 'Check to see if you're stabbed.' What happens is people get stabbed and they're in shock. I looked to see if he was right... And then, I got back on the subway and picked up my daughter. It was crazy!"