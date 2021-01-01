Channing Tatum announces third Magic Mike film

Channing Tatum is reuniting with director Steven Soderbergh on a third Magic Mike film.



The Step Up actor announced on social media on Monday that he was reprising his role as stripper Mike Lane for Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will be directed by Soderbergh, who helmed the 2012 original, and written by his regular collaborator Reid Carolin, who wrote the previous two films.



Sharing a photo of the script on Twitter, Tatum wrote in the caption, "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in. @hbomax."



Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it will most likely continue to follow the exploits of Mike and his stripper friends. The title also suggests the third instalment will wrap up the trilogy.



The film is being produced by Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL, as well as Carolin, Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan. It will premiere exclusively in the U.S. on the streaming service HBO Max.



"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max," said Tatum in a statement. "The stripperverse will never be the same."



"Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?" asked Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humour."



The Magic Mike films, which are loosely based on Tatum's experiences as a stripper in Florida, have been hugely successful at the box office. They've also spawned a live show, which launched in Las Vegas and expanded to Germany, the U.K., and Australia, as well as the upcoming reality competition series Finding Magic Mike, in which the winner will perform in the Sin City stage show.