Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones split - report

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have reportedly parted ways after six years together.

The couple met during rehearsals for the original Off-Broadway production of Hamilton in 2015 and got engaged in December 2018.

However, an insider has now told E! News that Anthony and Jasmine have broken up.

Representatives for the pair have not yet commented on the report.

Back in June, the In the Heights movie star gushed over his 32-year-old partner in an interview with People.

"She's a pillar. What's amazing is that she's doing it on her own, too. She's having her own moment," he stated, before adding of their successful careers: "That's what you hope for in a partner. I think that's a blessing. I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man. I get excited when I think about it."

Anthony, 30, is currently in post-production on The Bad Guys and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and is filming the TV series Fables. Meanwhile, Jasmine most recently appeared in Honest Thief and the TV show Blindspotting.