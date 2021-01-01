Danny DeVito hopes to play The Penguin once more

Danny DeVito wants to play The Penguin on the big screen again.



The 77-year-old star portrayed the villain in Tim Burton's 'Batman Returns' and has suggested that he would be willing to play Oswald Cobblepot if the director wants to return to the world of Batman.



Danny told Forbes: "I feel like it's not out of the question that The Penguin will return someday, but this is all up to Tim, whether or not Tim wants to do this. I would say that could be on the cards because we ain't dead yet.



"We could do a continuation of what we had in the past because that was truly a brilliant movie. They afforded me that opportunity and I feel very grateful and would I like to revisit it? Why not! It was a really great moment in time for me."



Danny has revisited The Penguin by penning a new comic book called 'Bird Cat Love' to celebrate 80 years of the villain in DC Comics.



He said: "There is a little Oswald in me. And then there's Danny. I'm not a closed book, I'm pretty much an open book."



The 'Twins' star revealed that he sought the approval of his 'Batman Returns' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer before penning the comic book story, which features a romance between The Penguin and Selina Kyle/Catwoman – the character Michelle played in the 1992 flick.



Danny explained: "I did call Michelle and tell her that I was doing it. I said, 'Look, it's like my fantasy and it's my dream come true to have an incredible romance with such a beautiful woman.' Oswald, I'm talking about, and Selina. She was very excited to hear about it."



The 'Matilda' star also revealed that he is excited to see what Colin Farrell does with The Penguin in the upcoming movie 'The Batman'.



Danny shared: "I love Colin Farrell. He's one of my favourite actors. I can't wait!"