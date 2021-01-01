Virgil Abloh commemorated at Louis Vuitton show in Miami

Virgil Abloh was memorialised at a special Louis Vuitton show in Miami on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Louis Vuitton menswear and Off-White designer announced on Sunday that he had died at the age of 41 following a secret battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

With permission from Abloh's wife Shannon Sundberg and his family, Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer, Michael Burke, decided to unveil the fashion star's spring-summer 2022 designs at the Maritime Marina "per his wishes", with the show simply titled "Virgil Was Here".

The set-up included a bright hot air balloon featuring the Louis Vuitton logo, with a huge sculpture of Abloh, and a tree-lined runway.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bella Hadid, and Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams were all in attendance, while Kid Cudi and Migos stars Quavo and Offset walked in the presentation.

Highlights of the collection included a cobalt blue and mint green short and shirt combination, suits with neon colour blocking, military-inspired backpacks, tie-dye co-ords, monogrammed hoodies, and padded jackets.

At the conclusion of the show, Abloh's team gathered in front of the crowd in an emotional moment, before the designer's initials and an aeroplane motif lit up the sky, along with the message, "Virgil Was Here."

In addition, Abloh offered fans one final message in a recently recorded voiceover.

"There's no limit... life is so short that you can't waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do," he declared.