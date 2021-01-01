Alexandra Daddario engaged to Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario is engaged to producer Andrew Form.

The White Lotus actress sparked engagement rumours when she was snapped wearing a sparkler on her ring finger while out in Los Angeles earlier this week, and the ring was noticeably present in a photoshoot she shared on Instagram on Thursday.

And her representative subsequently confirmed to multiple outlets that the 35-year-old was engaged to marry the 52-year-old movie producer.

The Baywatch star didn't directly reference the engagement on social media on Thursday, but she did write a gushing Instagram post about her fiance.

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive," she praised in the caption. "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together.

"I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn't be luckier."

Daddario and Form made their relationship Instagram official in May and made their red carpet debut as a couple at The White Lotus premiere in July.

The A Quiet Place producer was previously married to actress Jordana Brewster, the mother of his sons Julian, eight, and Rowan, five, between 2007 and 2020. Brewster announced her engagement to businessman Mason Morfit in September.