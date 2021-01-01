Aziz Ansari engaged to girlfriend Serena Skov Campbell

Aziz Ansari is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Serena Skov Campbell.



The Master of None star reportedly announced his engagement news during a surprise stand-up set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Wednesday night, reports New York Post's Page Six.



A source told the publication, "Everyone was super excited and very much clapping," while another audience member added, "We all went nuts."



The comedian also reportedly joked that he wanted his future children to be more Indian than Danish and told the audience that he was currently living in the U.K.



It's unknown when the 38-year-old began dating Campbell, who is a Danish forensic data scientist who reportedly works at the accounting firm PwC in London. However, they were first linked back in 2018 when they were snapped together at the U.S. Open.



The funnyman has kept a relatively low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by a Brooklyn photographer in 2018. He allegedly ignored signs that she wasn't interested in getting physical with him at the end of a date.



Addressing how he felt about the allegations in his 2019 Netflix stand-up special Right Now, he said, "There's times I felt scared. There's times I felt humiliated. There's times I felt embarrassed. And ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way... It moved things forward for me and made me think about a lot. I hope I've become a better person."



Neither Ansari nor Campbell has commented on the reports.