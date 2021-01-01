Sandra Bullock opens up about co-parenting with partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock has opened up about co-parenting with her longtime partner, Bryan Randall.



The 57-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk and remembered the moment in 2015 where she told the photographer that she was adopting another child, after adopting her son Louis in 2010.



"I had Louis first. And then when I met him - and we hadn't been together that long - I go, 'Do you remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?' He was still scared, his whole life had been unravelled because of me," The Blind Side actress recalled. "And I said, 'You know that still holds.' And he said, 'Okay, why?' And I was like, 'Because I'm bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto.' He was like, 'Sorry what?'... And he was so happy, but he was scared."



Though the actress called Randall the "right parent to be in this position," she admitted that she can sometimes be stubborn and needs to step back in arguments.



"Sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, 'You're saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing,'" the Golden Globe winner explained. "It's hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself."



Bullock also opened up about the couple's plans for the future, insisting that the two are not looking to get married. She said, "I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, (including) his older daughter. It's the best thing ever... I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."



The Speed star was previously married to Jesse James between 2005 and 2010. Her second adopted child, Laila, is now eight.