Cate Blanchett begs children to be 'responsible' with content they share online

Cate Blanchett begs her children to be "responsible" with the content they share online.

The Oscar-winning actress shares sons Dashiell, 19, Roman, 17, and Ignatius, 13, as well as six-year-old daughter Edith with husband Andrew Upton.

Discussing parenting in the digital age for an interview with Porter magazine, Cate explained that she regularly speaks to her kids about the kind of items they post on social media and requests that they always check the sources.

"I'm old enough to have been taught at school what a primary, secondary and tertiary source is. I say to the children when they mention something, 'Where did you read it? Who has (authenticated) that? You have to learn how to read an image and article. And if you're going to share something, you'd better make sure you have checked the sources.' Of course, they roll their eyes," she shared. "But when you hear them talk to their friends, I think they're responsible. My son is studying physics and philosophy, so he is really interesting to talk to about (technology). I don't want to become a separated generation, because I also feel responsible for the landscape he is about to emerge into as an adult."

Elsewhere in the chat, Cate also spoke about how she has witnessed a change in the way people discuss the big issues.

"I'm very sad about the loss of genuine debate... where leaders, public intellectuals and everyday citizens try to find common ground, try to understand the issue, rather than try to win," the 52-year-old commented. "Even in acting, people talk about (how) to 'win' the scene. No, we have to make the scene come alive. And we might have to lose a bit here, win a bit there."