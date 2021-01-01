Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic post after Tristan Thompson hit with paternity lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian has shared a cryptic message on social media following the news Tristan Thompson has been hit with a paternity lawsuit.

Last week, editors at Us Weekly obtained court documents in which personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged she was pregnant with the basketball star's child. She reportedly gave birth to a son on 2 December.

Representatives for Kardashian, 37, and Thompson have not yet commented on the allegations in the lawsuit.

However, the reality TV personality took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to upload some "life advice" written by an unnamed author.

"Always be the best person you can be. Be kind even when you're tired. Be understanding even when you're angry. Do more than you're asked, and don't ask for anything in return. Don't silently expect anything either. Be the greatest person you can possibly be and when you mess up, make up for it in the next moment or minute or day," the post began. "One thing you should never do? Never spend your time trying to prove to anybody that you're great, your actions will speak for themselves and we only have limited time on this earth, don't waste it. If someone doesn't see your light, don't worry. Like moths, good people are attracted to flame and to light, and they will come."

Khloe and Tristan, 30, share a three-year-old daughter named True, while the sportsman also has a four-year-old son named Prince from a previous relationship.

The stars began dating in 2016 and have had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years, and were reported to have broken up again in June.