Sandra Bullock recalls mishap while filming nude scene for The Proposal

Sandra Bullock has revealed that a mishap occurred while she and Ryan Reynolds filmed a nude scene for their 2009 movie The Proposal.



During an interview with the About Last Night podcast, the 57-year-old actress talked about filming the intimate scene, during which she had to fall on top of Reynolds while nude.



"Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We go way, way, way back," she said. "We had to do the naked scene that day and Anne Fletcher, our director, who's just incredible, she's great. So, we had a closed set, which means no one's allowed to be on there, just hair and make-up coming in to fluff and hide.



"Ryan and I have these flesh-coloured things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan's little- not little, at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it, I didn't look!"



When they began shooting, the actress recalled the Deadpool star having a revealing wardrobe malfunction.



"When they'd say cut, we couldn't really move," The Blind Side star said. "Then, I hear Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, 'Ryan, we can see your ball sack!' I'm like, 'Oh God!' because you wanna look down but I'm like, 'Don't look down. Don't look down'... Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor. I was like, 'Anne, there's a way to present that information....'"



Despite the mishap, Bullock praised the 45-year-old actor for being "absolutely unflappable" and "so cool" during the situation.



Later, she insisted that she only agreed to do the nude scene because it was comedic, explaining, "I was like, 'I will do this naked scene only if I can be humiliated and funny.' You will not see me trying to attempt being sexy naked-in real life or onscreen. There's just no point in it!"