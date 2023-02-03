Dave Bautista to star in M. Night Shyamalan's next movie

Dave Bautista has been tapped to star in M. Night Shyamalan's next mystery project.



The Guardians of the Galaxy actor will lead the top-secret feature, titled Knock at the Cabin, which The Sixth Sense director will write and direct, according to Deadline. Shyamalan, who released Old earlier this year, will also produce the film with Ashwin Rajan for their Blinding Edge Pictures banner alongside Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider.



Sharing the casting news on social media, Bautista wrote, "Another dream come true working with @MNightShyamalan!"



The director also wrote about their collaboration on Instagram, possibly hinting that the film will shoot in Philadelphia, where he lives.



"My new friend @davebautista you have shown strength not in the obvious ways but in choosing risky roles and making yourself vulnerable. I can not wait for you to come to Philly. Knock knock..." he wrote on his Instagram Stories.



Universal Pictures bosses recently gave the movie a release date of 3 February 2023.



The former wrestler has been notching up collaborations with big-name directors ever since his movie breakthrough with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. He's worked with Denis Villeneuve on Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, Zack Snyder on Army of the Dead, James Gunn on three Guardians instalments, Rian Johnson on Knives Out 2, and Taika Waititi on Thor: Love and Thunder.



Bautista is currently filming the third Guardians movie alongside Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan, and is due to appear in the second part of Dune, which will shoot next year. He is also attached to star in and produce a Lethal Weapon-style buddy comedy with Jason Momoa, based on a concept Bautista pitched on Twitter.