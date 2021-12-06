Ralph Fiennes delighted to see The King's Man released in cinemas

Ralph Fiennes was delighted that Matthew Vaughn waited to release 'The King's Man' in the cinema.

The 58-year-old actor stars in the new movie – which serves as a prequel to the 'Kingsman' films - and was glad that the director resisted the temptation to release the flick on a streaming service as he wanted audiences to have the "cinema experience".

Speaking at the world premiere of the movie in London on Monday (06.12.21), Ralph said: "Matthew Vaughn was always passionate about the film having a cinema opening. He is a believer, as am I, that the cinema experience should not be lost in our world of streaming."

Ralph is an executive producer on the prequel and admits that he jumped at the chance to join the franchise as he was a fan of the previous 'Kingsman' movies as well as Matthew's approach to directing.

The 'Schindler's List' star said: "The director sent me the script in the normal way, 'Do you want to do this?'. I read it and liked it very much. I liked the previous 'Kingman' films and Matthew is a rare director with his unique voice."

The James Bond actor portrays the Duke of Oxford in the new blockbuster and explained how his character is against World War I in the film – which is set during the early 1900s.

Ralph explained: "I play The Duke of Oxford. He's a pacifist and has suffered in his life with the death of his wife and some horrendous war experiences which have left him very anti-war and he is keen to protect his son from conflict."

He also hinted that audiences can expect a blend of action and drama in the new movie, which will be released later this month.

Asked what's in store for fans, Ralph said: "They can expect a great 'Kingsman' film with lots of high-profile, high-velocity action sequences. A moving family drama and an interesting departure set in a historical time with real historical figures."