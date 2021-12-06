Gemma Arterton star-struck by The King's Man cast

Gemma Arterton was "pinching herself" on a daily basis on the set of 'The King's Man'.

The 35-year-old actress stars as Polly in the new 'Kingman's prequel movie and revealed that she was struggling to keep her composure because of the flick's starry cast – which includes Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans and Alison Steadman.

Speaking at the film's world premiere in London on Monday (06.12.21), Gemma recalled: "At one point I had a scene with Alison Steadman, who for me was one of the reasons I wanted to be an actress. She has a small part of this and I was overwhelmed by the quality of the cast. I was pinching myself every day."

Gemma revealed that her character serves as an "injection of femininity" into the period spy movie.

The 'Quantum of Solace' actress said: "Polly is the matriarch of the Oxford household, she is the emotional glue and backbone and keeps all of the men in check. She really is the brains behind the operation and there is more to her than meets the eye.

"She's very clever, she's got a genius brain and is very calculating but she is also warm and fun. She gives an injection of femininity into this male-dominated world as well."

The new movie is set before the outbreak of the First World War and Gemma suggests that the flick is more serious than its predecessors.

She explained: "People love the 'Kingsman' films because they have cheek, humour and wit. This film is based around 100 years before and is set during awful real events, so this has more of a serious tone and there is a lot more emotion.

"It's different but it's got that same sort of style to it."