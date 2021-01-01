Chrissy Teigen jokes about John Legend bailing on tattoo

Chrissy Teigen has joked about her husband John Legend bailing on their tattoo plans.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the TV personality discussed the butterfly tattoo she had inked on her arm back in June.

Noting that it was a copy of one of her and John's five-year-old daughter Luna's doodles, Chrissy explained that she is still waiting for the musician to get his done.

"Luna was drawing on us one night and then she was like, 'I love this. This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn.' And I was like, 'I agree.' And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm. He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours.' I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,'" she laughed. "But we support the arts in our household, so...

"He didn't even end up getting it. He took a picture of it and was like, 'I'll take this to Winter Stone, the guy who does our single needle tattoos, and I'll go get it done.' I went and got mine done (but) he never went and got his done! But I love it, Luna! So much!"

In response, host Ellen urged John to hold up his end of the bargain.

"John, you need to get yours done!" she exclaimed.

In her original Instagram post about the body art, Chrissy explained that she decided to go straight to tattoo artist Daniel Winter's studio to have the sweet design made permanent following Luna's preschool graduation earlier in the day.

"Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent. I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end, we decided to leave it right where she belonged," the 36-year-old captioned a close-up of the body art. "A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she's here to stay. Lol. Love you all to bits, I really do. Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you. I send you love. How annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anyhoo, love you, love you, love you (sic). Here's to the messes in progress."