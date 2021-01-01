Rose McGowan loses racketeering lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan's racketeering lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein has been dismissed.

The Charmed actress, who was one of the first celebrities to go public with sexual assault allegations against the disgraced producer, filed the lawsuit against Weinstein, two of his former lawyers, and intelligence agency Black Cube in October 2019. She accused them of making a coordinated attempt to silence her and prevent the publication of her 2018 memoir Brave.

In November, she was ordered to amend her claims as a judge ruled they did not establish "a pattern of racketeering activity" but she failed to file an amended complaint by the deadline, so the case was closed on Monday.

"Plaintiff's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) claim is DISMISSED ON THE MERITS AND WITH PREJUDICE as against all Defendants," wrote Judge Otis D. Wright II in his ruling on Monday, reports Deadline. "The Court declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the remainder of the case and accordingly DISMISSES all remaining claims in this action WITHOUT PREJUDICE."

The 48-year-old has yet to comment on the decision, while Weinstein's representative Juda Engelmayer responded by broadly referring to all the lawsuits against his client.

"Out of the public glare, with proper time, legal work, evidence and facts, this is the way we believe they will ultimately all go," he told the New York Post's Page Six. "A chapter is put behind as Mr. Weinstein keeps going forward to demonstrate the truth."

McGowan accused Weinstein of raping her during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The 69-year-old producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York in 2020 for rape and sexual assault. On Tuesday, his lawyers failed to get indictments for a string of sexual abuse charges in Los Angeles thrown out and so he will face a trial in California next year.