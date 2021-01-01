Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West as she accepts People's Choice Award

Kim Kardashian thanked her estranged husband Kanye West as she accepted the Fashion Icon prize at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday.

The KKW Beauty mogul credited the Stronger hitmaker for introducing her to the world of fashion and designers like Burberry's Riccardo Tisci and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing as she took to the stage to accept her award.

"I am honestly so humbled to be here. I started off as a closet organiser and a stylist, so the fact that I'm winning a Fashion Icon Award is like a pinch-me moment," she said. "I have those every single day that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren't. Thank you to Zac Posen, who dressed me and took me to my first CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards, and so many amazing designers, like Riccardo and Olivier, that really believed in me. Well, (they) probably (were) talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.

"So, thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and just try new things, you know, take a risk. I'm so humbled, so thank you so much."

The rapper famously cleaned out Kim's closet and revamped her wardrobe when they began dating in 2012, an event that was depicted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that year.

"I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style," she recalled at a Business of Fashion event in 2018. "He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet. I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, the father of her four children, earlier this year after six years of marriage.