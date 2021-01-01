Thandiwe Newton joins Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance

Thandiwe Newton has signed up to star alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

The Step Up actor announced on social media at the end of November that he was reprising his role as dancer Mike Lane for a third and seemingly final film in the male stripping franchise.

And now, it seems his cast is coming together. Editors at The Hollywood Reporter suggested on Tuesday that the Westworld actress was in negotiations to join the film, but she seemingly confirmed her casting by sharing the article on Twitter and simply adding, "Heh heh".

Details about Newton's character have not been disclosed, but she will be the female lead of the film. It has not yet been announced if any of Tatum's usual Magic Mike co-stars, such as Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello, will be back for a third outing.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who previously helmed the original 2012 film. The script has been written by Tatum's professional partner Reid Carolin, who wrote both Magic Mike and 2015's Magic Mike XXL, which was directed by Gregory Jacobs. It is being produced by Carolin, Jacobs, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan and will debut on the streaming service HBO Max.

The Magic Mike films, which are loosely based on Tatum's experiences as a stripper in Florida, have been hugely successful at the box office. They've also spawned a live show, which launched in Las Vegas and expanded to Germany, the U.K., and Australia, as well as the upcoming reality competition series Finding Magic Mike, in which the winner will perform in the Sin City stage show.

In addition to Magic Mike's Last Dance, the British actress' upcoming projects include thrillers God's Country and All the Old Knives, while she is also set to reprise her role as Maeve Millay for the fourth season of Westworld.