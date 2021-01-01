Jonah Hill confused co-star Meryl Streep with his 'G.O.A.T.' references

Jonah Hill confused co-star Meryl Streep by calling her the "G.O.A.T.", or Greatest Of All Time, in an interview.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor discussed his admiration for the iconic actress after working with her on the Netflix film Don't Look Up.

But he also shared that he had an awkward moment with Streep during a recent press event when he labelled her as the G.O.A.T., a term that didn't quite translate the way he had hoped.

"Meryl Streep's actually cool," the 21 Jump Street star shared. "And she's the best actor. In fact, so we've been doing press for this movie, and in the interviews the past couple of days, I keep saying, 'Oh, and you know, getting to work with Meryl, she's the G.O.A.T. Right?' Which, if you know, stands for Greatest Of All Time."

He continued, "And Meryl, to me, she is the G.O.A.T. She's the greatest of all time. Then, today, we're doing a press conference and she's like, 'You know, and Jonah is so comfortable with me, he's been calling me a goat all week.' And I'm like, 'What the f**k?'"

Hill recalled fellow co-star Jennifer Lawrence clearing up the miscommunication, which she talked about during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"We just offhandedly call Meryl the G.O.A.T," the 31-year-old shared. "We were doing a photoshoot and Meryl said, 'That's right, just tell the old goat where to go.' I was like, 'Meryl, you know that G.O.A.T means Greatest Of All Time. We haven't just been calling you goat!'"