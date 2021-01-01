Ryan Reynolds hopes to 'live life like a normal human' during acting sabbatical

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his decision to take a break from acting in order to spend time on other projects.

Speaking to LinkedIn News, the 45-year-old was asked about his “sabbatical from movie making”, which he announced in mid-October via Instagram.

"Well, I've done a lot of (acting)," the Deadpool actor said, noting that he was “extremely passionate” about his off-screen projects - including creative agency Maximum Effort, which he co-founded in 2018, and software platform MNTN, where he is the chief creative officer.

Reynolds also holds stakes in mobile phone company Mint Mobile, spirits company Aviation Gin, and co-owns Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney.

"The biggest thing for me ... is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids,” he continued. “When I'm shooting a film, I'm oftentimes in Europe, I'm away, there are incredibly long hours, it's a tonne of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time - not just because I'm performing but I'm also generally producing and writing on my movies as well.”

The comedy star, who shares daughters James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two, with his wife Blake Lively, said the break is the “perfect time” to step away from filmmaking, as he wants his children to have a “normal” schedule and he wanted to "live life like a normal human”.

And as the children get older, he explained, being a “present” parent is even more important.

"Now that they're in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it's totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up,” the Golden Globe nominee concluded. “I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I'm really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort. It is a juggling act."