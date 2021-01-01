Will Forte weds fiancée in secret ceremony

Will Forte married Olivia Modling in a secret ceremony earlier this year.



In an interview for People, the Last Man on Earth actor shared that he and his fiancée tied the knot in New Mexico back in July.



Will had been filming his action-comedy show MacGruber in Albuquerque, and the pair decided to wed in the backyard of MacGruber co-creator Jorma Taccone's house.



"We realised, 'Oh, all the people that we would want to be here are going to be here,'" he told the outlet. "Most of them, because a lot of my closest friends work on MacGruber with me. They were already in Albuquerque, so we just decided very last minute, 'Let's just have this wedding, surprise my parents.' They didn't even know until they pulled into the parking lot. And we just had this really fun, delightful wedding."



Will and Olivia began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zoe, in February.